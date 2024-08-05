After the tragic fire that destroyed the iconic Crooked House pub, Historic England says it is still working through applications to give other historic pubs more protection.

The Mitre, The Duke William, The Queens Head - all in Stourbridge - The Pretty Bricks in Walsall, and Ye Old Leathern Bottel in Wednesbury, were nominated by the public as part of the "List Your Local" initiative.

Historic England has given an update on their progress and the plans to potentially grant these pubs Grade II status.

A spokesperson said “We’re working through the listing applications for a bunch of pubs in the region and carefully considering each one.

“The bar for national listing is pretty high, but there are other ways to protect our beloved pubs - like local listing, community ownership, or just supporting your local.”

The fire that took down the Crooked House, a beloved and quirky pub known for its slanted structure, has sparked a huge wave of support for saving other historic pubs.

It’s shown just how important these spots are to the community and why they need protection.

Getting a Grade II listing isn’t easy. It means the building has significant architectural or historical value.

While not all pubs will make the cut, Historic England says there are still plenty of ways to support them:

Local listing can provide some planning controls to protect pubs

Community ownership to give locals the power to take care of their favourite spots

Just showing up and supporting your local pub can make a big difference

The six people who were arrested in connection with the Crooked House fire have been released from police bail conditions, but they are still under investigation.

The loss of the Crooked House has really hit home for a lot of people, highlighting just how vulnerable these old pubs can be.

Gary Timmins from CAMRA says:

"We've moved a long way in the past 12 months .... it's amazing how people work together to make sure things like this, which was an absolute travesty, don't happen again".

As they continue to review applications, Historic England is working with local authorities, communities, and pub owners to find the best ways to keep these historic pubs standing.

Its latest update shows it is serious about protecting cultural landmarks - but that not all of the five pubs might be successful.

Everyone’s waiting to see which pubs will get the nod from Historic England, hoping that their favourite local spots will be preserved for years to come.