Two people have been charged with offences as part of an ongoing police investigation into the disorder that happened in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday (3rd August).

The protests and counter-protests in Hanley involved hundreds of people, and were followed by outbreaks of violence with missiles thrown in clashes.

Two men were injured after blunt objects were thrown. The men were taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers at the scene in Hanley Credit: BPM Media

Jarrod Hollinshead, aged 26 and of no fixed address, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words, and or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Lee Bodman, aged 52 from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

They will appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 22nd August.

Staffordshire Police says a senior officer has been appointed to carry out an investigation into the disorder.

Ten people remain in custody for questioning.

