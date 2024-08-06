Eight people charged following protests in Nottingham city centre

Nottinghamshire Police has charged eight people in connection with disturbances that broke out during protests in Nottingham city centre.

Fifteen people were arrested during the protests held in and around Old Market Square on Saturday, 3 August.

Eight people have now been charged with a variety of offences including public order, weapon offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

They include:

Antony Chadwick, aged 36, of Nuthall Road, Leen Valley, Nottingham. Charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ibrahim Omar, aged 24, of Glapton Road, The Meadows, Nottingham. Charged with possession of a Class B drug.

Dominic Lane, aged 46, of Repton Road, Bulwell. Charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Kevin Musgrave, aged 37, of High Lane East, West Hallam. Charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Joshua Witts, aged 36, of Firs Street, Long Eaton. Charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Victoria Gray, aged 42, of High Lane Eat, West Hallam. Charged with causing religious aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching Sections 4 and 29 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Owen Lawrence, aged 18, of no fixed address. Charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Mervin Lewis, aged 40, of Oughton Close, Edwalton. Charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “The vast majority of the public who attended carried out their right to protest in a peaceful manner.

“Those who were intent on causing problems were dealt with robustly.

“It should be repeated that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response from us.

“It simply won’t be tolerated.”

Three people were released with no further action while investigations continue on a number of other people.

