First arrest after Tamworth violence

A teenage boy is the first to be arrested after violence broke out at a Holiday Inn in Tamworth on Sunday 4 August.

The 16-year-old from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police say more people will be arrested in Staffordshire in the coming days.

Nearly 400 arrests have been made nationally in the wake of protests across the country over the weekend.

Staffordshire Police says that number is expected to grow with further arrests both locally and nationally.

A drone view of police at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

In a statement released today, the force said: "It’s been really pleasing to see lots of people getting in touch with vital evidence since we opened the major incident portal yesterday.

"We’re really thankful for all of the positive comments that have been left for the frontline officers who have been subject to the acts of thuggery we’ve experienced recently."

The force launched an investigation after an officer was injured during Sunday's protest, and said officers were attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: "The senseless violence and acts of despicable thuggery in Tamworth tonight are completely inexcusable.

"The local community do not deserve to be subject to this behaviour, and neither do the brave officers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe.

"I want to echo the messaging that police forces have been championing nationally following the events across the country this week: we will be using footage from CCTV, air support and our officers’ body-worn video devices to identify those responsible and seek the toughest possible punishment for these acts of senseless violence."

