Homes evacuated after huge fire breaks out at derelict factory in Willenhall

Homes had to be evacuated in Willenhall after a huge fire broke out at a derelict factory.

Around 50 firefighters were called to the scene in Moat Street at 5.39am on Tuesday, August 6, and a cordon was put in put in place as the building partially collapsed.

Crews quickly began to tackle the flames, which ripped through the entire building and sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire service has confirmed no-one was injured.

Those living nearby have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed as motorists were warned that nearby Newhall Street was closed at the junction with Cemetery Road.

Around 50 firefighters were called to the scene Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

An initial update on their website read: "Shortly before 5.40am on Tuesday (6 August), we responded to Moat Street, Willenhall, Walsall.

"Ten fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform initially responded, crewed by around 50 firefighters.

"A two-storey derelict factory, measuring approximately 55m x 50m, had been entirely affected by fire.

"A cordon, measuring around 30m was erected due to the building’s partial collapse and remains in place."

The fire service said five properties were evacuated as a precaution due to their proximity to the fire. Houses were unaffected by fire.

The service also said Newhall Street at Cemetery Road were closed.

A further update on the website reads: "This incident is being scaled down to four fire engines and two hydraulic platforms.

"Firefighting continues as crews continue to damp down the site fully.

"Another multi-agency briefing has taken place with gas and electrical engineers, the council and a building surveyor."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.