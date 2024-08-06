Horse remains thought to be from the Medieval period found in Newark

Newark's long history is clear to see for anyone who visits the town.

It's castle was built 900 years ago and played a key part in the English Civil War - and the grade one listed Georgian Town Hall is one of the finest in the country.Beneath the surface though is where much of the town's history lies and for 150 years archeologists have been digging up the past.

Now the latest renovation of the town centre has uncovered more of Newark's hidden history - and it comes in the form of a horse's skeleton thought to be from the 17th century.

It was one of a number of artefacts uncovered during work to renovate the former Marks and Spencers building in Stodman Street.

The excavations in Newark Credit: Newark and Sherwood District Council

A team from Contour Archaeology Ltd are currently completing the excavation and are developing an understanding of the historical events that occurred on the site and its place within the history of Newark.

Natalie Williams, supervisor at Contour Archaeology, said: "It's a really interesting site.

"We've got some early medieval archaeology, which is quite nice and that moves all the way into the late medieval period and then it goes to the end of the late medieval period.

"The first that I saw of the horse was the eye socket and then the top bit of the horse stared to come out like the nose, and we thought 'oh hang one we've got a fully intact skull here'.

"We found the top of the spine and skull first and I wasn't expecting that in the pit, but it was a nice surprise.

"We then found the intact body of the animal. It was the first time that I've found a fully-articulated skeleton, so that was really cool.

"Unfortunately the back end of it was squished under some concrete, but that happens, but it was a nice surprise."

The horse remains are believed to be hundreds of years old Credit: Newark and Sherwood District Council

The excavators also found remains of some lime kilns, medieval walls and some green-glazed medieval pottery as well as other artefacts.

For the past few weeks, the centre of Newark has been host to an archaeological dig which is exploring the history of the town dating back to the Medieval period.

This excavation is part of the redevelopment phase, as it’s an opportunity to look at the history underneath a key area in Newark to ensure nothing is missed before building work commences.

The remains of what's believed to be the skeleton of a horse has been discovered during an archeological dig in Newark Credit: Newark and Sherwood District Council

Councillor Paul Peacock, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “It’s exciting to see what unearthed discoveries might be found right in the heart of the town.

"Newark is rich in history so it’s important we use this time to find out more about the town and to see what we can find.

“Without the council’s intervention, these findings wouldn’t have come to light so we are delighted to be part of this historic moment.

"The work on the project will pause while we fully explore the grounds and seeking advice from archaeologists before continuing with any work."

Construction specialists have now completed the first phase of work, all that remains now is the front façade of the building which will be worked into the new design of the building.

The first phase of work is likely to take place until late summer 2024 with the construction taking place soon after. Completion is expected to be in 2026.