West Midlands Police are investigating reports of an assault and criminal damage after violence broke out in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham on Monday 5 August.

Crowds gathered to demonstrate, after hearing social media reports of a far right protest. Police say there were no clashes with members of opposing groups.

Officers are investigating reports of an assault, criminal damage at a pub on Stoney Lane and reports a man was in possession of an offensive weapon.

Police said they were aware of "rumours" on social media of a potential far right protest taking place, but confirmed this did not take place.

Police are investigating a number of incidents Credit: ITV Central

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "No arrests have been made at this stage but there were sporadic incidents and we are investigating reports of an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green.

"We are also investigating reports of a man who was in possession of an offensive weapon."

Police say they are investigating all incidents reported to them and say they are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible.

Chief Superintendent Richard North, commander at Birmingham LPA said: "Fortunately rumours of the significant protest activity in the city didn’t materialise. There were several sporadic incidents of criminality during the evening and we will work hard to arrest those responsible.

"We want to reassure you that anyone participating in any criminality on our streets will be dealt with robustly. You will continue to see an increased police presence on our streets over the coming days to offer reassurance to our communities."

Since the violence broke out, Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has said perpetrators of violence in Birmingham “will face the consequences no matter who they are".

The Home Office minister, who is the MP for Birmingham Yardley, tweeted: "The police have attended all sites of violence tonight and all those perpetrating it will face the consequences no matter who they are.

"Thanks to all residents who have acted with grace and kindness and have kept people informed so actions could be taken."

Ms Phillips had reposted text from Birmingham Police’s account, which read: "We have been working hard alongside our community leaders and would like to thank everyone for their support today."

The MP had earlier written: "People in Yardley are scared tonight. We have directed police to all locations of violence we are hearing about. Any acts of violence will not be tolerated."

There has been widespread violence across the country in the week since the fatal stabbings of three children in Southport.

