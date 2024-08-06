Nottinghamshire Police have urged anyone planning to attend a protest in West Bridgford tomorrow not to after an address posted publicly was revealed to belong to an elderly person.

An address for East Midlands Immigration Services has been shared on social media as a potential location for a protest on Wednesday evening, but it has “no links to the business”, Nottinghamshire Police said.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the force said: “We are aware of a potential protest being organised in Nottingham on Wednesday evening.

“The location has no links to the business advertised on the internet. Officers have visited the address and it is home to an elderly person with vulnerabilities.

“It has no links whatsoever to any immigration business.

“We would strongly advise that those wishing to attend any protest in this location refrain from doing so as this is an elderly person’s home address. Thank you.”

