Man hospitalised after suspected Staffordshire shooting

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a suspected shooting in Staffordshire.

Police found a man in his twenties with a wound to his back consistent with a gunshot on Field Lane, in Great Wyrley, at 8:25pm Monday, 5 August.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are thought to be serious.

Police are continuing their investigation and looking at CCTV footage. Credit: ITV News Central

Staffordshire Police believe four suspects left the area in a black car after the suspected shooting.

They are now appealing for information as they review CCTV and carry out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Staffordshire Police say officers are patrolling the area to reassure local people.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.