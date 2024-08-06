Meet the man who calmed the crowds after disorder broke out in Bordesley Green

A muslim community leader who helped calm the crowds after a man was attacked outside a Birmingham pub has called those involved in the disorder "stupid."

A group was seen gathering outside the Clumsy Swan pub in Bordesley Green after rumours of a far right protest which police later said did not take place.

A video posted on X showed a man confronting a group which then descended on him.

Some among that crowd rushed to the man's defence before elders from the muslim community came to calm tensions.

Naveed Sadiq led a group which went back to the pub to apologise for what had happened.

Naveed criticised what he called "a mindless few individuals that clearly didn't come to protect the mosque and they obviously had an agenda to cause mayhem.

"Those are the people that bring the rest of the community down. It was absolutely stupid.

"There's a lot of youngsters who actually shielded this young chap [who was attacked], and I would like to say thank you to them because if it wasn't for them the situation may have been a lot worse.

"Whoever has [been violent] I feel they should feel the full wrath of the law, I don't feel anybody should be spared, to set an example."

The Clumsy Swan was damaged after unrest in Birmingham. Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Police are investigating reports of assault and criminal damage and have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Linda Fogarty works at the Clumsy Swan, and injured her hand while trying to barricade the doors.

She said: "It was really scary, I had customers inside, it wasn't nice at all.

"You get a handful of idiots but the majority were lovely, they stayed, they were apologetic, they protected the geezer that came out, they looked after all of us, they wanted to make sure everyone was fine.

Linda's hand was injured as she tried to barricade the doors of the pub. Credit: ITV News Central

"Everybody knows each other, because we're all from the area in one way or another. We look out for each other.

Linda said members of the community have told her to send them an invoice for the cost of repairs to the pub.

The unrest came after increased tensions stemming from the killing of three girls in Southport last week.

A series of arrests have been made after protests in several parts of the country - including Tamworth - became violent over the weekend.

Superintendent Emlyn Richards from Birmingham Police, said: "I appreciate these are incredibly worrying times for communities.

"This is a time for communities to unite and support each other and we are working together to make sure communities are fully supported and our response is coordinated, proportionate and responsive.

"We are really proud of the strong links we have with communities across Birmingham, and as always, we have officers ready to police and protect the West Midlands.

"My plea to communities is to be extremely mindful of the incredibly harmful spreading of misinformation on social media at the current time, do challenge what you see online, report where appropriate and consider the source of the posts.

"Always go to trusted sources for your information which includes news outlets and through our social media channels."

