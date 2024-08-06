Police dog struck with brick during violent disorder in Tamworth

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image.

A police dog was struck with a brick while dealing with violent disorder in Tamworth.

Vixen was struck above her right eye with a brick, suffering a gash which required medical treatment.

She is now recovering at home and expected to return to work in a couple of days.

Staffordshire Police said six officers were also assaulted across two disorder incidents in Tamworth and Stoke, but none of their injuries are serious.

One man has already been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker after an officer was assaulted in the disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday (3 August).

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison condemned the violence seen over the weekend.

A statement on the Staffordshire Police website reads: “Our officers faced mindless violence and showed exceptional bravery.

"It is unacceptable that those trying to keep the public safe are attacked so violently.

"This disregard for the local community and public property also resulted in seven police cars being damaged, likely costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds to fix.

“Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog.

Vixen suffered an injury during the disorder in Tamworth Credit: Staffordshire Police

“We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.

"The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe.

“Police forces across the country all have the same message for the individuals involved in these incidents: you are being pursued and we are working around the clock to find you.”

Anyone with information or have access to footage or images of the incident, police are asking for people to share them using the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.