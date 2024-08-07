Anti-racism protestors take to the streets across the Midlands

Play Brightcove video

Anti-racism protesters took to the streets across the Midlands as rumoured far-right gatherings failed to materialise.

A list circulating on social media suggested immigration centres across the country would be targeted.

The anti-racism protest in Birmingham on Wednesday evening Credit: ITV News Central

Hundreds gathered in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, where one of the immigration centres is based.

The crowd held signs and sang anti-facist chants, whilst others played music.

The Birmingham protest was a peaceful one, with people playing music on the streets. Credit: ITV News Central

The peaceful protest then moved into the city centre before dispersing.

West Midlands Police said there were no reports of disorder or any arrests made in Birmingham.

Hundreds of people gathered on Normanton Road in Derby Credit: ITV News Central

It was a similar story across and country and in Derby, where hundreds gathered on Normanton Road, holding banners and signs.

People told us they were there to show that everyone is welcome in England.

Northamptonshire Police said three people were arrested for public order offences in Northampton and were in custody.

They believe no members of the public or police were injured.

Some of those protesting in Northampton

The force said around 150 counter-protesters had gathered at the junction of Kettering Road and Clare Road.

Police had asked people to avoid the area.

