Matthew Hudson-Smith’s athletics club has hailed the runner’s 400 metres silver medal, with one of its coaches saying: “That’s our Matt – Did us proud.”

The 29-year-old from Wolverhampton, who donned a Union flag-patterned cap after the race, broke his own European record with his time of 43.44 seconds.

He claimed his first Olympic medal in Wednesday evening’s race, having led into its closing stages before the USA’s Quincy Hall found another gear to clinch gold.

The event was hailed as a history-making race, with World Athletics saying: “For the first time EVER 5 athletes go sub-44 seconds in the same 400m race.”

Birmingham-based Birchfield Harriers athletics club, where Mr Hudson-Smith started out, took to Instagram to celebrate his success, posting: “43.44. WHAT A RACE. WHAT A PERFORMANCE”.

The club’s vice chair of coaching development, Danny Parton, also posted on social media: “That’s our Matt – Did us proud.”

After competing, Mr Hudson-Smith said: “It was crazy. Sometimes the journey is better than the result and it’s been a hell of a journey. I’m just grateful.

“I’ve got an Olympic silver medal and how many people can say that? I’ve been the bridesmaid a couple of times now, but my time is coming. I’m just happy and grateful.

“My family are here. I didn’t know they were here so that was a bit of a shock.

"I hate them watching me and my parents don’t really watch me because they hate watching me as much as I hate them watching so it’s crazy that they came. It’s been a hell of a journey.”

