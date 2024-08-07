Man charged with possessing weapon after Bordesley Green disorder

A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon after TV coverage appeared to show someone holding a sword at a gathering in Birmingham.

Shehraz Sarwar, 46, from Birmingham, was arrested and charged after an incident in Bordesley Green on Monday.

A large crowd gathered following rumours on social media about a potential far-right protest, which did not take place.

Sarwar was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (7 August).

West Midlands Police said they are continuing to investigate other incidents in the area and “will be looking to make more arrests”.

