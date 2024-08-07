Play Brightcove video

Watch as baby Maya settles into her home. Credit: West Midlands Safari Park.

A rare and endangered baby Anoa has been born at West Midlands Safari Park.

The lowland anoa calf, who has been named Maya, was born on the 15 July to mum Sonia and dad Tyson. She also has a brother called Luca who was born last year.

Anoa, which are the smallest buffalo species in the world, are classed as endangered due to habitat loss in Indonesia and hunting for their meat and horns.

There are only a small number of Anoa born in zoos or in managed care, so West Midlands Safari Park says Maya's birth is "extremely important".

The zoo added: "West Midlands Safari Park also helps with research projects to better understand anoa reproductive physiology and we actively support in the wild conservation programmes, to protect anoa in their home range."

