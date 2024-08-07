Conservative MP Robert Jenrick is facing backlash following his remarks regarding recent street disorders in the UK.

The Newark MP, who is vying for leadership of the Conservative Party, accused Sir Keir Starmer of not being “as clear as he could be” about the involvement of "sectarian gangs" in some of the unrest.

This comes amid a broader debate over the handling of recent far-right riots and other protests.

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed these accusations as a “non-issue,” maintaining that policing is conducted “without fear or favour.”

Former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Thomas Winsor supported this stance, stating that the claims are unfounded and contribute to “a perception of unfairness which is not correct.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), also entered the fray, dubbing Sir Keir “two-tier Keir.”

Jenrick echoed this sentiment on Times Radio, emphasising the need to be impartial in addressing violence.

“I think the Prime Minister has not been as clear as he could be about the fact that, whilst the majority, the overwhelming majority of the incidents that we’ve seen have emanated either from the far right or from a range of thugs and criminals who’ve chosen to take part in these events, there are nonetheless a much smaller number of sectarian gangs who have been causing disruption, violence and intimidation.”

Jenrick highlighted a violent counter-protest in Birmingham, where rumors of a far-right march led to a car window being smashed and attempts to slash a tyre on a Sky News vehicle.

West Midlands Police stated that their response to the “sporadic incidents” was based on prior intelligence assessments.

Communities Minister Jim McMahon rejected claims of biased policing, particularly in relation to the Birmingham incident.

He explained that police made a tactical decision to “withdraw and regroup,” and assured that any criminal activity would be pursued.

McMahon added: “people should not believe that because their arrest wasn’t taking place on the day that that somehow means that justice will not catch up with people.”

Jenrick also criticised Home Office minister Jess Phillips, accusing her of justifying intimidation against a journalist by sectarian gangs in Birmingham.

Phillips countered on X, stating that misinformation about racists attacking the area led to the violence.

Jenrick's remarks have drawn criticism from within his own party. Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi urged him to reflect on his language and its impact, while former Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf accused Jenrick of contributing to the dehumanisation of migrants, referencing his order to paint over murals at a centre for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

