Watch as police arrest three people following protests in Tamworth on Sunday 4 August. Credit: Staffordshire Police

Three more people have been arrested in connection with violent disorder that broke out in Tamworth.

Staffordshire Police launched an investigation after an officer was injured during Sunday's protest at a Holiday Inn, where officers were attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks.

A 28-year-old and a 43-year-old, both of Tamworth, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 37-year-old man, from Tamworth, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

They all remain in custody.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy from Tamworth was arrested yesterday (6 August) on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police said that they are continuing to trawl through evidence to take "robust action against those involved", using their own surveillance and videos shared on social media.

The force is urging anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward.

