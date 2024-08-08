Play Brightcove video

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook admits he was 'fearful' about the response from fans to relegation from the Championship.

In a special documentary for ITVX, the club's chief executive opens up about how those worries were unfounded as season ticket sales increased by an astonishing 39%.

Speaking on 'Birmingham City: Going Down Winning' he said:

"I have to be very honest. I was a little fearful. But from the last game, the fans were incredibly supportive".

"The fans have really set this place alight again.

"We're back. Birmingham is on the rise again."

The documentary charts the last year at the club since it was taken over by an American investment group. Knighthead, which includes NFL star Tom Brady, has since set out plans to invest £2 to 3 billion pounds in a new super stadium.

On the pitch they brought in Wayne Rooney as manager but the season turned into a disaster as they were relegated to League One.

But as the title suggests, this film explores a unique situation with Birmingham dropping down a division and yet no club feels more optimistic about its future.

An encouraging pre-season has fans excited for what is to come. Manager Chris Davies and new signings Marc Leonard and Alfie May star in the documentary.

One of the most touching moments of the film is when Blues fan Lynda Courts holds back tears as she talks about meeting the club's chairman Tom Wagner.

"I really couldn't believe that someone like Tom was going to take over our club. He's such an amazing person and he understands what Birmingham City means to us.

"Hearing what he wants to do for our club you're just thinking 'why did he choose Blues?' but I'm just so grateful he did... It's just taken off big time."

