Footage shows the moment an uninsured drunk-driver crashed into another vehicle at 90mph in Worcester, killing a six-year-old boy.

34-year-old Joe-Lewis Tyler had spent the afternoon drinking before driving at excessive speeds on the A44 Spetchley Road in Worcester.

Six-year-old Leo Painter, 26-year-old Claire Hemming and Claire Adkins, 39, died after the car that Tyler was driving crashed into theirs.

Tyler, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Worcester Crown Court on the 5th August.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing death whilst driving without insurance and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

In addition to 18 years, Tyler was disqualified from driving for 17 years and sentenced to 2 years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and 6 months for three counts of no insurance.

The families of Leo, Courtney and Claire have paid tribute to their loved ones. Leo's mum Gemma said: "I'm glad this is over after a long 5 months he's got justice, but it will never be enough it will never bring that beautiful little boy of mine back."

"I hope he can live with the fact he killed 3 innocent people."

Courtney's mum Michelle said: "Justice has been served but that doesn't change things for us. We will forever miss our beautiful cousin Claire and my daughter Courtney. Little Leo will always be looked after by those girls as they loved him".

"I just wish today’s outcome could bring them back."

Claire’s family said: "No amount of sentence will ever be enough, because as a family we are heartbroken, and our lives have been destroyed".

Chief Inspector of West Mercia Police Andy Wortley has said: "Tyler’s selfish and reckless actions on the afternoon of the 22 February have left the family and loved ones of Leo, Courtney and Claire forever heartbroken and a whole community shaken.

"The length of the sentence he has been given is unprecedented and reflects the devastation he brought to so many people when he got behind the wheel on that day and I’m pleased he will now serve a considerable time in prison. Despite pleading guilty Tyler has not shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions".

