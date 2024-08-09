Play Brightcove video

Fourteen arrests have been made in the last 24 hours by police investigating violent disorder in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent.Staffordshire Police have been using drone surveillance, body-worn video and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to gather footage of the people involved in the incidents that took place in over the weekend of Saturday 3 August and Sunday 4 August.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the Tamworth disorder and five have been arrested in connection with the Stoke-on-Trent disorder:

A 47-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, all from Stoke-on-Trent, on suspicion of violent disorder

A 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, all from Tamworth, on suspicion of violent disorder

A 39-year-old man, from Rugeley, on suspicion of violent disorder

The aftermath of the incident in Tamworth. Credit: ITV News Central

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “Our dedicated team of detectives are working incredibly hard to action all of the intelligence we have to act robustly against those responsible for the violence we’ve seen in Staffordshire.

“I’d like to thank the countless amount of people who have been in touch with vital information that is helping us progress our enquiries since we opened our public portal on Monday.

"I want to make it clear that we’re coming after those responsible in Staffordshire. Those who might be seeking to cause trouble at any future demonstrations across the country can expect to face the full force of the law.”

