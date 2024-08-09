Police are appealing for help to trace a man with links to the West Midlands who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, 4 August when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

He can be violent and is considered a risk to women.

Police say if you see him he shouldn't be approached and police should be contacted immediately.

