ITV Central's Rajiv Popat spent the day in Leicester speaking to members of the community about the importance of Diwali celebrations.

Leicester's Diwali celebrations are under threat as the popular lights switch-on could be scrapped this year.

Every year 40,000 people flock to Belgrave Road in Leicester for the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India.

The colourful festivities take place on two separate days, with the lights switch-on followed by Diwali Day two weeks later.

But, due financial problems at Leicester City Council, the celebrations could now be scaled back.

The City Council says no firm decision has been made yet, but locals and businesses believe that the event should still be kept.

Among them is Nayan Shah, who said: "It's going to be a big issue for us in survival".

Another, Rajesh Patttni from Belgrave Business Association, remained adamant that Diwali was good for business.

"Everyone who comes here generates revenue for the businesses, it's good for the community and its getting people together at these difficult times."

The council says funding for the Diwali lights themselves will not be reduced and further meetings with stakeholders will take place later this month.

