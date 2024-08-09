Man who bit woman's face on Cheltenham bus causing life-changing injuries jailed

A man who bit a 19-year-old woman's face on a bus in Cheltenham has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Darren Taylor, 53, left his victim needing more than 50 stitches after causing life-changing injuries to her face.

The woman said she still has nightmares because of the attack.

Taylor has also been given a restraining order to not contact his victim.

Taylor attacked the woman at around 8.15pm on Saturday 18 November after making inappropriate comments about her and her two friends on a bus heading into Cheltenham.

Cheltenham

When the teenager tried to get off the bus at the Promenade, Taylor lunged at her, grabbing and biting her face.

She said it felt like Taylor bit her and was then pulling away to try and rip parts of her face off.

The skin between her left nostril and her top lip was almost completely detached, her lip on the right side was split open and she had bite marks over her nose and mouth.

"It has completely changed the look of my face"

In a statement she wrote she said: "I constantly find myself thinking back to what happened and have to distract myself, or I find myself in a spiral of negative thoughts.

"I still experience nightmares, these might not necessarily be about what happened, but in the dreams I am gripped by fear.

"People keep telling me my scar is healing well. Whilst I know they mean well, for me it is more than just a scar, it is a disfigurement and a permanent reminder of what happened to me.

"It has completely changed the look of my face. I now smile differently and speak differently which is something that I am going to have to learn to live with for the rest of my life."

Gloucestershire Police said Taylor told them during their interview he was remorseful, and that he was not well and must have lost control.

Investigating officer DC Sophie McGough said: “The injuries Taylor caused were some of the worst I have ever seen. His actions that evening were awful, and I am glad that he will now spend time behind bars.

“This incident must have been horrifying for the victim, who has been extremely brave throughout the criminal justice process. This attack will have a lasting impact on her both physically and mentally, and she continues to recover at home.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who also bravely intervened and helped with apprehending Taylor prior to police arrival.”

Taylor admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Gloucester Crown Court on 26 March 2024 and was sentenced on 18 July.

