Mouldy Leicester flat 'could kill' baby and toddler, says grandmother

A woman from Leicester says she's worried her 11-month-old and two-year-old granddaughters could be killed by the mould and damp in the flat where they live.

Sarah Allen's daughter-in-law Ellie Cooper has been living in a one-bedroom council flat in Glenfield for two years with baby Sophia and two-year-old Honey.

Honey (left) and Sophia (right) have to sleep in a bedroom with mould. Credit: ITV News Central

Sarah says the mould is everywhere: in her bedroom, bathroom and living room and is coming through the paintwork where it was painted over.

Sarah says she fears the mould will be dangerous for Honey who has a rare heart condition called truncus arteriosus which makes her particularly vulnerable.

Honey has had two open heart surgeries and now has a heart from a donor in America.

She said: "I'm extremely worried, I do think sometimes something could happen to one of the children, especially Honey.

"It could kill them.

"Nobody should have to live like this, especially my grandchildren."

Sarah Allen says the mould is collecting from water running under the living room floor. Credit: ITV News Central

Sarah says the mould has reached behind the children's beds, on their mattresses, and has got onto clothes which they've had to throw away.

Honey and Sophia suffer with coughs and colds, which Sarah believes is down to the mould and damp.

"I don't think they care"

Sarah says her daughter-in-law spotted the mould two years ago after she moved in.

The council then came round but only made a temporary fix.

She said: "I've tried to call the council numerous times, I've waited around but still nothing has been done.

"They need to pull their finger out, have a bit more compassion because I don't think they care."

Leicester City Council said: "When our tenant first reported concerns about mould in the property in April 2023, we offered her temporary alternative accommodation, but this was declined.

"We did, however, complete some remedial works and arranged to go back to the property to carry out further inspections.

"We carried out a further damp inspection last month and will be contacting the tenant to arrange a visit next week, when we will discuss options available to her and her family.

“All the required works will be completed this month, and we will check to ensure the treatment has been effective.”

