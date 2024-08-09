A newly married couple from Nottinghamshire who currently live in a £250k house have just won a luxury London property worth more than £5m - and £250k in cash.

Hillary and Franco who have won a £5m house Credit: Omaze

English teacher Hillary McManus, 30, took part in a prize draw for £20 and now owns the property which comes with a gym, games room and spa facilities - including a jacuzzi and sauna.

Hillary, who married husband her Franco, 34, an information security analyst, at Easter, said it's the “best wedding present ever". They were already planning a honeymoon trip to Japan later in the year - but will now be travelling First Class.

If they decide to rent it out, estimates suggest they could make around £12,000 per month.

The kitchen at the property Credit: Omaze

The competition was organised by Omaze, and Hillary recalls when they knocked on the door: “One minute we were sitting at home gearing up for just another Friday night, deciding what we were gonna have for dinner and watch on telly, then before we knew what was happening, we’d won a £5 million house in London and our lives had changed forever - it turned out to be anything but your average Friday night!

“My husband thought they must’ve got the wrong door at first, thank goodness they hadn’t - the whole thing is just bonkers, we feel like the luckiest people in the world.

“We only just got married a couple of months ago, and that was the best day of our lives, we never thought we’d top it – but all this is running it a very close second - it's certainly the best wedding present ever!”

The dining room Credit: Omaze

“We’ve only been married a few months and were already looking forward to planning the rest of our lives together - but this win has changed our future forever - we never have to worry about money ever again - it's an incredible feeling.

“We scrimped and saved so hard for four years to buy our first house - but it turns out all we needed was £20 and a bit of luck to land our second house - and what a house it is!

“Winning this house has changed our lives and the lives of the people we love forever - we just can’t believe it."

The bathroom Credit: Omaze

The house is in the ‘Victoria Village’ community, in East London, near to Victoria Park.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, also raised £4 million for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.