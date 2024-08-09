Three men are due in court in Derbyshire charged with separate incidents linked to the nationwide disorder this week.

Paul Chell, 50, of Moorspring Way, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, has been charged with using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. This follows an alleged incident near to a hotel on Sheffield Road at Sheepbridge in Chesterfield on the afternoon of Wednesday 7 August.

Gary Thompson, 64, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield, has been charged with two assault offences, assault of an emergency worker and three racially aggravated public order offences. This follows reports of an alleged assault on West Bars, Chesterfield on the evening of Wednesday 7 August.

Dimitri Stoica, 25, of Langley Street, Derby, has been charged with a false communications offence under Section 179 of the Online Safety Act. This is in relation to an allegation of information given during a live stream on TikTok in Normanton on the evening of Wednesday 7 August.

All three men are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

Derbyshire Police said, "Whilst we have not seen any widespread disorder in Derbyshire, we have made a number of arrests and charges for some isolated incidents.

"We will continue to monitor the information about any events planned in the county, review our policing plans in line with any new information and be robust in our response."

