A Stand Up To Racism rally is taking place in Birmingham city centre.

Hundreds of people have gathered just outside the Bullring after a shocking week which saw riots on the streets of towns and cities across the UK.

In the lively protest, those gathered are waving placards, with some of them saying 'we can do better than this', and 'we need to find common humanity'.

It appears to be a mixture of anti racism, pro-Palestine and anti-wealth.

There is a small West Midlands Police presence reportedly in the city centre, as shoppers look on.

The move comes after fears of right-wing unrest following scenes of riots across the country this week, including in Tamworth and Staffordshire.

Many have gathered to listen to speeches, poetry and show a united front against racism.

