Investigation launched after reports of 'gunshots' heard in Burton Upon Trent

Police have launched an investigation following a suspected "firearms discharge" in Burton Upon Trent. Officers from Staffordshire Police received reports of "gunshots" being heard in Ordish Street at 6.20pm on Thursday, 8 August. Firearms officers went to the scene and three cars have been seized, police confirmed. A statement released by the police said: "We have no evidence that anyone was injured as a result of the suspected firearms discharge at this time.

"If you’ve got any information that can help us, particularly CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please get in touch.'

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 595 of 8 August, or use Live Chat on the force's website.To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.