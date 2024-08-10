Detectives are investigating after an armed robbery at Cash Converters in Tamworth. Officers from Staffordshire Police called at 4.40pm on Friday, 9 August, to reports that two masked men had gone into the shop and threatened staff with a machete and a hammer. Police said the men left through the back door of the shop and got into a waiting black Ford Focus, which had tinted windows and no number plates on either the front or the back of the car.The car sped off the wrong way down a one-way street and the wrong way around a roundabout towards Wetherspoons.

Members of the force have now issued a description.

It reads: "The men are described as white, in their early 20s and having stocky builds.

"They were both wearing black hoodies and black jogging bottoms. One was wearing a balaclava and one was wearing a bucket hat, glasses and a scarf around his mouth. "We’re encouraging anyone who may have information or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time that can help with our investigation to get in touch."Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 496 of 9 August, or message the police via Live Chat on their website.People can also contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

