Four charged after violent disorder in Staffordshire last weekend

Three men and a woman have been charged following violent disorder in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth last weekend on Saturday 3 August and Sunday 4. Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested 16 people on Thursday, 8 August and Friday 9, as their investigation into the violent disorder in Staffordshire continues.Darren Woodley, 55, Kyle Barber, 24, and woman Cameron Bell, 23, all from Tamworth, have been charged with violent disorder.

Tyler Marchese, 21, of Burslem, has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

All four are due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 August.

Twelve men, all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, have been released on conditional bail.

Four from Stoke-on-Trent, aged 20, 34, 43 and 47, seven from Tamworth, aged 19, 22, 27, 28, 37, 49 and 50 and a 39-year-old, from Rugeley.Anyone with information that can help with their investigation into the violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth, is asked to get in touch using the Major Incident Public Portal.

