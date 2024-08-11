Man arrested in connection with social media post inciting unrest

Police have arrested a man after a video was circulated on social media of a man suspected of making threats to kill.

The video was brought to West Midland's Police's attention and was investigated by officers who were able to identify the location in the video.

As a result, officers arrested a 30-year-old man from an address in Sparkbrook, Birmingham just after 6pm on Saturday, 10 August.

A statement on the force's website reads: "We will take swift and effective action against anyone who feels that they can use social media to stir racial hatred or to encourage people to cause violence or take actions into their own hands.

"We would like to thank the public for making us aware of the video and want to reassure people that action has been taken.

"We will not tolerate violence in our towns and cities, or tolerate those who use social media to encourage such violence.

"Our commitment to the safety of all residents remains unwavering, and we will continue to work closely with the community to uphold peace and maintain order."

