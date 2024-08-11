Senior members of staff at Nottingham hospitals sent "horrible" emails about families whose babies had died in their care, a review has found.

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) is subject to the largest maternity review in NHS history following hundreds of baby deaths and injuries, with almost 2,000 families' cases being included.Review chair, experienced midwife Donna Ockenden, said internal correspondence between some employees across the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital included "derogatory, unkind and insensitive" comments towards families.

She described the behaviour as "absolutely unacceptable" and the emails as "horrible".NUH apologised "unreservedly" to anyone affected and said offenders would be "properly dealt with" in line with its HR rules.

Families became aware of the emails after making Subject Access Request (SAR), which require an organisation to hand over any personal information it holds about an individual.Families wishing to contact the independent review can do so by emailing nottsreview@donnaockenden.com.

Sarah and Jack Hawkins, whose baby Harriet died after a catalogue of hospital failings in 2016, were two of the parents affected.

They said people within the trust were "victim-blaming" and more concerned about the reputation of staff.In an email on October 4, 2017, a senior staff member accused the pair of lying in a press release through solicitors.

They wrote: “Is there anything at all that can be done about the lies?”The same staff member said they were defaming individuals at the hospital and sent in another email: “This press release is full of untruths.

"There may be little mileage in stating this, but I am keen to protect staff where I can. What can be done with regard to this?"Another email, sent by a senior staff member to the communications department in January 2018 after the Hawkins launched a legal challenge against NUH, read: “I don’t suppose we’d be allowed to issue a statement along the lines of; NHS hospital welcomes legal challenge as an opportunity for the truth to come out!”

This came days after an independent report published found errors in Harriet's care contributed to her "almost certainly preventable" death.

Mr and Mrs Hawkins were awarded a £2.8million following a settlement with NUH in 2021.“I was so cross. I wasn’t believed in labour and even after an independent review we weren’t believed," said Mrs Hawkins. “What else was said behind those emails?"It’s horrific. There’s no empathy or anything, they’re making out we’re mad and crazy."

Mr Hawkins said they made the SAR due to being "very worried" about the culture at the hospitals."We think it shows they didn’t believe that they thought Harriet should have been born alive and they don’t believe the external review," he said.

“If senior people don’t believe Harriet’s death was avoidable, they will tell registrars, midwives and doctors.

"And there will have been so many avoidable deaths and harm since."

The pair, who waited months to receive a response, said they were still waiting for more information to be sent across.

Ms Ockenden said more families who were cared for more recently had also been on the receiving end of inappropriate comments.She said many others were also waiting for responses to their SARs.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that any NHS staff speak about families in their care in this way and NUH must take urgent action to correct this behaviour," she said.Ms Ockenden added she was in ongoing dialogue with NUH chief executive Anthony May and was monitoring the situation closely.

Mr May said: "The use of inappropriate language in emails is entirely unacceptable and I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has been affected."Potentially, inappropriate language and exchanges in emails is a disciplinary matter.

"Any specific examples will be properly dealt with in line with our HR professional standards arrangements."

In response to the specific case of Harriet Hawkins, Anthony May, chief executive at Nottingham University Hospitals said: “I have spoken with Jack and Sarah Hawkins about the emails and the impact that this has had on them.

"I apologise unreservedly to both of them. I am grateful that Donna Ockenden has raised this issue with us and I extend my apologies to anyone who has been affected."

He said he had written to the chief nurse and medical directors asking them to deal with any inappropriate language in emails as a professional standards issue.

Mr May added he would be writing to all staff in the trust to "remind them of their obligation to communicate in a professional and courteous way".Staff can contact the review by emailing staffvoices@donnaockenden.com

