Boy dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

A boy has died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service teams were called at 6.01pm yesterday (13 August), a canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”