A lightning strike has caused a large fire in the roof of a house in Sheldon in Birmingham, causing minor injuries to one woman.

West Midlands Fire Service said that four engines, 20 firefighters, and an aerial platform were called to the scene this morning.

In a statement today, it has said: "At around 10:50am we were called to reports of a suspected lightning strike at Greenvale Avenue and Mapledene Road in Sheldon.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene. There were five patients requiring assessment: three women and two men.

"One woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Heartlands Hospital. The other patients were treated for minor injuries and given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene."

More to follow...

