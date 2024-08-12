Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a man from Birmingham was intercepted and arrested by police.

A man from Birmingham who stole a car at knifepoint has been jailed for nine years.

Leroy Simpson admitted to robbery and aggravated vehicle taking following an incident in February this year.

He used a false name on social media and arranged to view a car in Great Bridgeford in Stafford that was being sold on Facebook marketplace.

The owner was sat in the passenger seat when Simpson took the car for a test drive. He drove into a cul-de-sac and pulled a knife on the victim who got out and ran away.

Staffordshire Police tracked the car down while also tracing him in the air on a helicopter.

He was followed until he jumped out of the car and tried to flee on foot at Hopwood Services in Birmingham.

Simpson was found near a woodland and arrested.

Simpson was sentenced to nine years at Stafford Crown Court on Monday 5th August.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years and five months, and ordered to take an extended re-test.

"He could have easily caused serious injury or death"

PC Kadir Guler, the officer in charge of the case, said:

"We welcome the sentence given to Simpson and hope it serves as clear message that such aggravated and serious crime in Stafford will not be tolerated.

"Simpson was callous in his efforts to maintain his alter ego whilst continuing with his ulterior motive to rob the car, proven by him taking a knife with him to the meeting.

"He could have easily caused serious injury or death whilst on his ten-mile drive across the M5 which ended by him crashing the stolen vehicle.

"The pursuit carried out was safe and effective and the skills held by NPAS meant this offender was swiftly brought to justice."

