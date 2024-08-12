The Dovedale steps, one of the Peak District's most recognisable landmarks, are being repaired.

The popular crossing on the river Dove has been closed for over ten months since Storm Babet "toppled over" two of its stones.

Derbyshire County Council is responsible for the repairs and says the delay was due to high river levels.

Now that the water level has come down, they say visitors will be able to cross over the stones once again after August 23rd.

The steps were also damaged after heavy rain in 2012 and 2016. Credit: ITV Central

What are the Dovedale steps ?

The stones are historic. They were laid in the 19th century to help Victorian tourists cross the river dove on foot.

Dovedale now attracts more than million visitors each year, with many coming to see the stones.

The council says they will be working from 5am and finish when it gets busy.

Derbyshire County Councillor Charlotte Cupit said:

"We know how much this landmark site is valued by all those who visit it each year, and we are pleased that the river is low enough to make these repairs so people will soon be able to use them again."

A National Trust spokesperson said:

"Since the Stepping Stones were damaged during Storm Babet, we have tried to keep as much of the area open to visitors as possible, with signage in place to advise visitors not to use them, and we have suggested alternative routes.

"It’s great news that Derbyshire County Council are now in a position to start this work, and we look forward to seeing this right of way repaired very soon.”