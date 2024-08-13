Police have seized a DIY e-bike which they've described as 'extremely dangerous'.

The driver had taped a battery to the frame, which powered the rear wheel and was controlled by a throttle.

Staffordshire Police said "Bikes like this are illegal to ride on the road, and the driver has found out the hard way. Six points on his licence plus a fine.

"This type of modification can be extremely dangerous as it was unregulated and had the same power as a regular motorbike."

The bike was stopped on West Way in Stafford on Thursday 8 August and seized under the Road Traffic Act 1988 for driving without third-party insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

