Watch Mary Earps going face-to-face with her wax twin (Credit: Madame Tussauds).

Nottingham's own Mary Earps is the first women's footballer to receive a Madame Tussauds waxwork.

Behind the scenes footage released today shows the Lioness star working with artists to capture her likeness.

The creation of Mary’s waxwork is part of Madame Tussauds' celebration of stars who made a mark in their industries, those who are innovators in their craft, and are trailblazers for the next generation.

Speaking about her new lookalike, Mary Earps said: "I don't think its going to feel real until I see it in the flesh. I'm really, really honoured. I can't believe that anybody would want a waxwork of me to be honest.

"It's been about a year that I've had to keep this a secret and I think I've done quite a good job actually so the Ministry of Defence or something sign me up!"

Jo Kinsey, Studio Manager at Madame Tussauds London said: "We put it in the hands of the public to vote which Lioness should be immortalised and you all responded loud and clear, making Mary Earps score the top spot in the poll!

"Mary Earps is a superstar who commits to excellence both on and off the pitch. From winning the nation’s heart to winning the nation’s vote, it was truly delightful having the opportunity to work with her for her first ever figure. Mary really got stuck in with the creative process, even helping with carving out the clay in the initial stages!

"It is amazing for us to honour Mary as the first female footballer to join our lineup at Madame Tussauds London. As women’s sport continues to make waves and dominate, Mary Earps is a leading figure for the next generation of aspiring young girls and she shows us that the movement is far from over."

The new Earps figure will arrive in Autumn 2024 and will feature in the British culture zone alongside a wax Sir David Attenborough.

