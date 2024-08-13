Tributes have been paid to a 'darling' two-year-old boy who was pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton and later died in hospital.

West Midlands Police were called to a canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall around 5:30pm on Sunday 11 August.

Officers entered the water, pulling the boy out and performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died.

Tributes have been left at the scene in Ettingshall.

Cuddly toys and teddy bears left by the canal to pay respects Credit: BPM Media

One tribute read: "Gone too soon. RIP little man." Another read: "Rest in peace darling boy."

A third said: "Thoughts with your family at this very difficult time. Rest in peace little boy."A fourth tribute read: "Our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time. RIP little one."

Neighbours reported hearing 'loud screams' as the tragedy unfolded.West Midlands Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

