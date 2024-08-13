Members of the public of being urged to avoid a stretch of canal in Pleck in Walsall because of a toxic chemical spill.

The spillage, which has gone into a stretch of the canal from Spinks Bridge down to Birchills Street Bridge, was discovered on Monday 12 August.

Walsall Council is warning of potential serious risk to health if members of the public or pets are exposed to the area.

Access to the affected area of the canal has been closed.

Members of Walsall Police, West Midlands Fire Service and the Environment Agency are at the scene.

In a statement, Walsall Council said: "Access to the area of the canal in the immediate area is being closed and the affected stretch of the canal has been contained to reduce the harm to wildlife and the wider waterway.

"The public are asked to avoid the canal and its towpaths in the affected area.

"Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact) along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.

"If you have taken any fish from the canal, please do not eat it. If you have concerns around the disposal of animals or fish, please contact the Environment Agency 24hr helpline 0800 807060.

"Drinking water will not be affected by this incident."

