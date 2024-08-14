A man who encouraged his Facebook followers to burn down a Mansfield hotel housing refugees has been jailed for 20 months.

John England, 45, shared an image on August 7 of people setting fire to a hotel saying he was “so proud of these great English men” and that the same “needs to happen” to a hotel in Nottinghamshire, police say.

His post was during the nationwide riots sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport, Merseyside.

In another post he implied he would shoot a group of Asian men with a machine gun.

He was reported to Nottinghamshire Police by a member of the public who’d seen the post about the hotel.

England was arrested when he handed himself into Mansfield Police Station.

During a police interview, he described himself as “an idiot online” and said he had a “dark sense humour.”

He said he did not believe anyone “would be stupid enough” to act on his post.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today, England, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words with the intent to stir up racial hatred.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“England’s remarks were not a dark attempt at humour, nor were they a one-off aberration.

“Instead, they were part of a wider series of vile and inflammatory posts in a public forum.

“At a time when many people in our communities were experiencing fear and anxiety, he directly challenged other members of the public to set fire to a building with people inside.

“I am pleased he has been dealt with so quickly by the courts and hope this incident serves as an example to others that what they post online can have very serious consequences for them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...