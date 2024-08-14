A bench has been erected on Worcestershire estate in memory of a schoolboy who was killed by his parents.

Alfie Steele was nine-years-old when he was "repeatedly assaulted, beaten" and "held" in a cold bath as punishment by Carla Scott, 35, and Dirk Howell, 41 - both from Birmingham.

The pair have been jailed for a total of almost 60 years.

In tribute to the young boy, Hindlip, Martin Hussingtree & Salwarpe Parish Council has created a bench, which can be found on the Copcut Rise Estate in Droitwich.

The bench reads 'In memory of Alfie Steele' and is hoped to allow the community to mourn and remember nine-year-old Alfie. Credit: Cllr Daniel Birch

"To ensure Alfie's legacy is everlasting"

Wychavon District Councillor Daniel Birch said: “The bench has been installed as part of the community's aim to ensure Alfie's legacy is everlasting.

"The hope is it serves as a stark reminder of the horrific tragedy that was Alfies death.

"The untimely death of Alfie Steele is a tragedy that as a society we should never have to face and therefore its crucial when these events do occur, we remember them and reflect.

"However, we also hope for those on Copcut Rise and within the wider community that knew Alfie the bench is a place for them to reflect on what a happy and compassionate boy Alfie was.

"We appreciate that the bench is no consolation for Alfies passing, but we all believe it’s crucial that we use our limited influence to do something to honour Alfie Steele.”

