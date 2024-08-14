Play Brightcove video

Watch as officers detain a man in connection with protests in Nottingham's Old Market Square...

A man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a man during protests in Nottingham.

The 35-year-old was woken up by officers at 7 o'clock on Wednesday morning (14 August) at his girlfriend's house near Broadwood Road in Bestwood.

The arrest is in relation to an attack on Saturday 3 August, during which a group of white men kicked and punched a 19-year-old Asian man.

The attack took place during an anti-immigration protests in Old Market Square.

Police said they arrested "a number of men" at the time.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “The public shared with us some footage that we have re-investigated and has led us to identify some suspects. We will continue with these investigations.

“The message couldn’t be clearer – there is absolutely no place for violent disorder on the streets of our city.

“We won’t stand for it. If you wish to cause disorder of any kind, then expect a knock at your door.

“As today’s warrant proves, we will arrest you and ensure justice is served.”

