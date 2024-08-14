Man woken by police and arrested in connection with violent incident during Nottingham protests
A man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a man during protests in Nottingham.
The 35-year-old was woken up by officers at 7 o'clock on Wednesday morning (14 August) at his girlfriend's house near Broadwood Road in Bestwood.
The arrest is in relation to an attack on Saturday 3 August, during which a group of white men kicked and punched a 19-year-old Asian man.
The attack took place during an anti-immigration protests in Old Market Square.
Police said they arrested "a number of men" at the time.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “The public shared with us some footage that we have re-investigated and has led us to identify some suspects. We will continue with these investigations.
“The message couldn’t be clearer – there is absolutely no place for violent disorder on the streets of our city.
“We won’t stand for it. If you wish to cause disorder of any kind, then expect a knock at your door.
“As today’s warrant proves, we will arrest you and ensure justice is served.”
