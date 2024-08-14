A year on from the death of her son a mother from Warwickshire is putting out a new plea for information.

Father of one, Ben Daly, was shot in Ranelagh Terrace, Leamington on the 10 August 2023.

Warwickshire police have identified three men they would like to find in connection with the shooting.

Independent charity Crimestoppers are offering rewards of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carria and Rrezon Cengu.

What's happened so far?

11 people have been arrested in connection with Ben Daly's death.

A 20-year-old man from Romford was found not guilty of murder in April 2024.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and released without charge in February 2024.

One 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders has been released but is still under investigation.

Two women were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and are on bail until September 2024.

Five people, three men and two women, where arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, they were all released without charge in August 2023.

"I just didn't want to believe it"

Ben's mother, Dot Daly, speaking directly to his killers, said: “Don’t hide these people, they need to pay for what they’ve done so we can get justice for Ben."

She described him as "a fun-loving person; he always liked to be out with his daughter and friends."

She spoke of her shock when she was told he died: "I just didn’t want to believe it. I said he can’t have gone because his daughter’s upstairs waiting for him.

“When I go to his grave, I say sorry to him that it’s not been sorted yet. I would like to go there and say to him we got them, and you’ve got justice now."

Warwickshire police said: “If anyone has information that can help us identify the people responsible for Ben’s death, please get in touch with us or Crimestoppers so we can end the suffering for Ben’s family and ensure these offenders are brought to justice.”

