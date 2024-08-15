Swamp monkeys arrive at Telford Zoo as part of European conservation plans

Play Brightcove video

Watch the monkeys settle into their new home in Telford.

Credit: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

A pair of swamp monkeys are the newest residents of Telford's Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World.

The monkeys, Neith and Abeeku, are mother and son and are part of a European breeding programme.

Deforestation and illegal smuggling have meant De Brazza monkeys, commonly known as "swamp monkeys", could soon be at risk in their central African home.

Z oo teams are hoping that Abeeku, a five-year-old male, will soon have a mate as they await the arrival of an unrelated female.

The zoo is now one of only eight in the country to hold the species and they have joined the European breeding programme. Credit: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The monkeys are recognisable by the red patch above their eyes and beard-like white fur around their mouth and chin.

Will Dorrell, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Director said:

‘’We’re ecstatic to be one of only a small number of zoos in the UK to be home to De Brazza monkeys, also known as Swamp Monkeys.

"We have built a specially designed habitat for them to exhibit their natural behaviours and hope that our pair will contribute to the overall long-term conservation of this species.”

Dr Matt Hartley, the European breeding programme Director said:

“This pair of De Brazza monkeys are part of the European Ex Situ Management Programme for the species.

"The programme raises awareness of endangered African primates and develops skills for their care and conservation.

"We are delighted to have Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World join this work.”

