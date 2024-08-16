People in Sandwell will soon be having their bins collected by lorries with a certain film connection to their names.

Sandwell Council ran a competition for children aged between 4 and 12 to think of names for the fleet.

The competition started in July, and had 212 entries. T he twelve winning names have been revealed as:

Binbo Baggins

Binderella

Bostin Recycler

Captain Recycle

Cat Wheelie

Frank Binner

Lord of the Bins

Obi-wan Binobi

Ollie Bollie Bin Lorry

Ow Ya Bin?

Recyclosaurus Rex

Wheelie Wonka

Sandwell Council partnered with waste disposal company Serco to introduce the #NameThatBinLorry competition. They say it is an engaging way to celebrate the creativity of children in Sandwell.

Councillor Keith Allcock, the Cabinet Member for Highways and Environment said he was excited to see the community taking part.

He said: "This competition was a great way to involve our community in an important part of our local services and to promote awareness about recycling and waste management.

"The new names not only add a touch of fun to our fleet but also reflect the spirit and creativity of Sandwell's children."

Another Sandwell Council lorry Credit: Sandwell Council

"These names will certainly bring a smile"

Tony Marston, Senior Contract Manager at Serco said:

"It’s been wonderful to see the enthusiasm from the children of Sandwell and the fantastic names they came up with.

"At Serco, we continue our commitment engaging with the community and making recycling and waste management more fun & interesting.

"These names will certainly bring a smile to our team and residents as these trucks make their rounds."

The lorries will be named from the 17th August and will be on the streets from the 19th August.

The young competition winners will also be invited to the Serco depot to see them.