Hannah Bechelet reports on the dance company who picked themselves up from disappointment.

The dancers at Pulse Dance Company are getting ready for their first performance outside of Leicester.

Each year the troop, which ranges in age from four years old to well into their 50s, learns routines to perform in Leicester's famous Caribbean carnival.

It is a huge amount of work that sees the leader, Michelle Harding-Foster, create a theme, choreograph the routines, edit the music and work with designers to get costumes for each dancer.

This year was no different, so they were incredibly disappointed to find out, just three weeks before carnival was due take place, that it was cancelled.

Dancer Pooja told ITV News Central that they "had put their heart and soul into so it to find out it was cancelled at such late notice, we were quite sad and disappointed".

Instead of wasting all their hard work, the dance troop has decided to dance in other carnivals in the East Midlands, starting with Nottingham this weekend.

It means they can wear the costumes that have been worked on since February.

Tiffany has been creating the costumes for months Credit: ITV News Central

Designer Tiffany Astill creates all 60 of them but because they didn't get the funding for them that they usually do, she has had to made them all in her home.

That has caused the "Queen" costume to be smaller than she would like as she simply doesn't have the room.

However, she is very proud of the costumes that she has created as she says that the theme of the rise of the phoenix has been particularly fitting.

She told ITV News Central that the theme "symbolises fierceness, independence, really rising to the occasion, and it is really good symbolism for this year as we are rising above [the challenges] and I am really proud of the troop".

Pulse Dance Company will be part of the carnival which starts at 2pm in Nottingham on Sunday 18th August and is free to watch.