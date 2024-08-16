Rail passengers warned about delays and diversions around ten days of rail works

Passengers in and around Birmingham are being warned of train delays due to ten days of engineering work on the railways.

The work will take place on Duddeston Mill Road from the 17th August until Monday 26th August.

CrossCountry train routes will be diverted, meaning longer journey times. The routes affected include:

Birmingham New Street and Leicester, Peterborough, Cambridge and Stansted Airport

Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street to Nottingham

Scotland, the North East to Birmingham New Street and the South West

Network Rail says the work is to prepare for HS2 and other long-term improvements.

They say these upgrades will make journeys smoother and more reliable for passengers.

Patrick Cawley, director of ‘On Network Works’ for Network Rail and HS2, said:

“Work to prepare for HS2 is progressing well in Birmingham and I'd like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this next phase of work to move tracks and a railway signal at Duddeston which starts this weekend.

“If you're planning to travel while the railway is closed, please check your journey in advance with CrossCountry or by using the National Rail Enquiries website or app.”

Work is being done on Duddeston railway Credit: Network Rail

Georgia Ehrmann, CrossCountry’s regional director for the West Midlands and North West, said:

“We’d ask passengers planning to travel to Water Orton and Coleshill Parkway, or through the Birmingham area between the 17th and 26th August to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”

There will be replacement buses operating between Coleshill Parkway, Water Orton and Birmingham New Street stations.

There will also be improvement work taking place over the weekend of 31st August to the 1st September affecting CrossCountry journeys in the same area.