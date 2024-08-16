A large stretch of canal in Walsall has reopened after chemical testing concluded water quality now falls within Public Health guidelines.

The Environment Agency has been carrying out testing within a 19.3km stretch of the canal from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr after a sodium cyanide.

The chemical spill happened on Monday 12 August and was upgraded to a major incident the following day with the council warning of potential serious health risks to anyone who had direct physical contact with the water.In order to avoid potential health risks to the public and to their pets the canal and towpaths in the area have been closed since the start of the week.

In a statement released on Friday 16 August, Walsall Council said: "Lab testing now shows water quality is within public health guidelines in significant stretches of the canal that have previously been closed.

"These areas have been reopened to the public and normal activities can resume. However, as a further precaution people are being warned not to eat fish from the canal.

"A section of the canal from James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way in Darlaston to the west to Rollingmill Street, Walsall to the east will remain closed until further notice. In this area chemicals, including sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide, have been found at elevated levels. Testing will continue."

Around 18 km of the restricted area has now been reopened, leaving a 1km area still closed to the public.

The Council added: "The Canal & River Trust has arranged safe passage for boaters who wish to leave the area and is working to reopen the canals to navigation outside the restricted area as quickly and safely as possible."Our priority continues to be the safety of our residents and canal users. Local, regional and national agencies are working together to minimise the potential risk to health following the spillage."

The chemical spill is still being treated as a major incident by the West Midlands Local Resilience Forum. The source of the spillage has been identified and stopped and an investigation is underway into its cause.

In a statement, nearby business, Anochrome Ltd said: "We can confirm that a chemical incident occurred at Anochrome Ltd Walsall in the early hours of Monday, 12 August 2024.

"Regrettably, as a result, some of the released chemicals entered a canal in Walsall.

"Our immediate response was to notify the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water. Our senior management team has been – and remain - on-site working collaboratively withall relevant authorities and agencies to minimise and contain the spill.

"In addition, from the moment we were aware of the incident, we have made all our facilities available to the authorities and agencies in attendance, including inhouse laboratory testing facilities.

"The safety of our community and the environment is our top priority. We are focused onlimiting the impact of this incident and will provide further updates as they becomeavailable."

