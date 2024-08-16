What a season it was for Aston Villa, reaching the semi-final of a European competition, beating the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at home, and finishing in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 90s.

Over the summer break, Emi Martinez lifted the Copa America and super-sub Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute goal the country won't forget against the Netherlands in the Euros semi-final.

But as the new Premier League kicks off tonight, can Villa go even further than last season?

They're back in the Champions League for the first time since 1983 and fans are daring to dream.

At the moment most betting websites have Villa 50 to 1 to win the Champions League - not bad for a team who were in the Championship five years ago.

A new season brings new hope and optimism amongst fans, and of course some big transfers.

Who's gone and who's coming in?

Luiz featured in 37/38 Premier League games for Aston Villa last season, providing 16 goals and assists. Credit: PA

Douglas Luiz is the most memorable exit from the club this window, with a cash-plus-players-swap deal for Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Two young players largely unknown to Villa fans before the start of the window - it might be smart business, or it might leave them with a gap in midfield.

Moussa Diaby was a regular in the Villa side last season, operating across the frontline. Credit: PA

Villa turned their record signing into profit this season, cashing in on Moussa Diaby who only joined 12 months ago for a reported £51.7 million.

The Frenchman scored six goals and provided nine assists in the league last season.

Although at times inconsistent, is this Villa showing their ruthlessness at willing to let go of such a big name who didn't live up to expectation ?

Or are they cashing in on a player who wanted to leave for monetary gain ?

Iroegbunam and Chambers featured on occasion for Villa. Coutinho played a total of 24 minutes last year, before being sent on loan. Credit: PA

Among the other notable departures are Tim Iroegbunam, Callum Chambers and Philippe Coutinho, who never seemed to hit form after a good start to his spell in claret and blue.

But after a summer with some shock exits, Chad Williams from the Villa4Ever Podcast, told me that despite some big name losses, Villa still mean business.

"Obviously we're definitely going to miss him (Luiz) but he is replaceable. You look towards the end of the season and his performances dips, and I don't think he was that good towards the end, so he can be replaced".

With Aston Villa's new signings, there's plenty to be excited about.

Amadou Onana joined on a reported fee of £50 million. At 6ft 5, he's a very different type of midfielder to the 5ft 7 Luiz.

Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen joined Villa after successful spells at Everton and Borrusia Dortmund. Credit: PA

Ian Maatsen joined from Chelsea after a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final and featuring in the UEFA Champions league team of the season.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Cameron Archer, both from the Aston Villa academy, return to the club with more first-team experience than when they left.

And staying with returning players, Ross Barkley joins Villa after a mixed loan spell three seasons ago.

He failed to impress then, but that was a different Villa side. After a defining season at Luton, can he recapture the fans this time around ?

Ross Barkley was a star player for Luton last season, scoring five and getting four assists. Credit: PA

But it's worth noting that the transfer window doesn't close until the 30th August.

Villa continue to be linked with Joao Felix from Athletico Madrid, Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord and Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur.

For Villa faithful Hannah Gowen from the UTV Podcast, the allure of working under Emery and the opportunity to play in Europe's top level puts Villa ahead of clubs around them.

She says "I do think Unai Emery is our swaying power. Add that to having Champions League football we have something that Chelsea doesn't have."

"There's a lot of teams that are probably in that top eight, top nine pack of teams that don't have the manager we have and the pull of European football."

"We're in a very unique position this summer of being one of the most exciting teams to sign for".

How far can Aston Villa go this season ?

Most Villa fans couldn't dream of the success that they've had, accelerated in the last two seasons by manager Unai Emery.

For Chad, he's still optimistic that Villa will continue to improve, predicting a third-place Premier League finish.

"With Unai Emery, he got Villarreal to the Champions League semi-final. So anything's possible with Unai Emery."

"I think if we could have a good run in a competition and do ourselves justice, I think the fans would be really proud of that."

"As long as they give it their all that's all that matters."

Before Emery joined, Villa were languishing in 16th place in the league.

A 7th place finish two seasons ago, followed by a fourth place finish last season - so is another three-place jump to a first-ever Premier League title possible ?

For Hannah, it's more like a 6th place finish.

"I think it's so difficult to imagine a world where we could do that (challenge for the title) at the moment.

"Which is not the headline grabbing quote that you'd probably want but I think, what I will say, is for the first time in my memory we are having a real disruption to the classic top six."

Who will be the Villa heroes this season ?

They've got plenty of players who can change games. Captain John McGinn has consistently performed, the same for Copa-America and World-Cup winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who's just adopted the number 23, the same number he wears for Argentina.

And after a sensational season that saw him get the most assists in the league and a PFA Players' Player of the Year nomination, Villa can always rely on Ollie Watkins.

Emi Martinez's penalty heroics has led Argentina to World Cup glory, Ollie Watkins came close to helping England win the Euros this summer. Credit: PA

But the one person who can pioneer success for fans this season is clear - manager Unai Emery. He has continued to build on success after success in his short time at Villa.

And on that, Villa can dream and continue to dream, as what seemed impossible under previous managers and owners is now very much possible.

On the back of a successful run in Europe, the squad now has more experience to draw on in the Champions League this time around.

Fans will be nervously waiting for the Champions League draw on the 29th August.

W ith the new league table format coming in to play, Villa could face the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich - big-name clubs very much used to the pressures of playing in Europe's top-level competition.

But until then, Villa will continue to prepare for Premier League games against West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester and Everton.

Rest assured that this season, when the full time whistle goes at Villa Park, "Sweet Caroline" will play as it normally does, and that for Villa, at least for the time being, "good times never seemed so good".

